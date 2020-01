Citizens wait to vote during the congress elections day at Colegio Jorge Basadre electoral centre in Lima, Peru, 26 January 2020. EFE-EPA/PAOLO AGUILAR

Members of the peasant community of Quelccanqa arrive to vote during the congress elections day in Cuzco, Peru, 26 January 2020. EFE-EPA/GABY QUINTERO

A woman arrives to vote during the congress elections day at Colegio Republica de Alemania electoral centre in Lima, Peru, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/PAOLO AGUILAR

A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Peru shows Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra casting his ballot during the congress elections day at Colegio Republica de Alemania electoral centre in Lima, Peru, 26 January 2020. EFE-EPA/PRESIDENCY OF PERU / HANDOUT

Elections left a divided parliament Sunday in Peru with at least seven parties in congress and a majority of center-right forces, according to exit polls.

The centrist Popular Action party, led by former President Fernando Belaúnde Terry, won the most votes nationwide, with 11.8 percent of votes.