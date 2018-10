Dozens of people protest against the arrest of opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, in Lima, Peru, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A view of the covers of local newspapers showing the arrest of opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, in Lima, Peru, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A handout photo made available by the press department of Peru's Judicial Branch shows opposition leader Keiko Fujimori (R) upon her arrival at a court after being arrested in Lima, Peru, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Judicial Branch of Peru

The head of Peru's team of prosecutors investigating bribery by Brazilian corruption giant Odebrecht said Thursday that the detention of opposition leader Keiko Fujimori on suspicion of accepting illegal campaign contributions was justified.

Rafael Vela told RPP Noticias radio that the prosecutor in charge of the case, Jose Domingo Perez, has been "carrying out a very thorough investigation for more than a year."