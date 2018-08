Venezuelan migrant Jose Soto receives the last service ticket on the border with Ecuador, becoming the last Venezuelan to enter without a passport to Peru, at the Cebaf immigration checkpoint in Tumbes, Peru, Aug. 24, 2018. EFE/Ernesto Arias

Ecuadorian policeman carries a Venezuelan migrant who has a broken leg at the border with Ecuador, at the Cebaf immigration checkpoint in Tumbes, Peru, Aug. 24, 2018. EFE/Ernesto Arias

Venezuelan migrants arrive at the border with Ecuador, at the Cebaf immigration checkpoint in Tumbes, Peru, Aug. 24, 2018. EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peru's immigration authorities began requiring as of early Saturday that all Venezuelan migrants arriving at its borders present passports.

The measure was introduced at midnight by the Peruvian Government as the exodus of Venezuelans fleeing their country reached what the United Nations migration agency described as a crisis point, with an average of 3,000 arrivals per day through Peru's northern border post of Tumbes on the frontier with Ecuador.