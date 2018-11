Former President Alan Garcia arrives at the Peruvian Attorney General's Office in Lima, Peru, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Former President Alan Garcia appeared before the Peruvian Attorney General's Office on Thursday to answer questions about a series of bribes paid by Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht to win a lucrative public works contract during his 2006-2011 administration.

Garcia arrived in Lima on Thursday on a flight from Madrid, and immediately left from the airport to the AG Office without delivering any statements to the press.