Lima's Central Market has seen a rise in the number of street vendors who were forced into that option after their stable job or small business abruptly disappeared amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdowns, one manifestation of a recent expansion of Peru's already large informal sector.

Jorge Ramirez arrives at 9 am with a load of bottles of disinfectant spray and masks to sell in that popular Peruvian capital shopping district, where importers and wholesalers now display different items to combat Covid-19, including hand sanitizers, face protectors and coveralls instead toys and perfumes.