The Drag Queen Belaluh, who used to work at the most famous gay disco of the country, Valetodo Downtown, attends the public after the disco was transformed into a LGTBIQ neighborhood supermarket, in Lima, Peru, 26 June 2020. The supermarket is serviced by drag queens, as a result of the quarantine by COVID-19, which keeps the leisure centers in Peru closed and with no date yet for reopening. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

Shape up or ship out. That was the choice before Valetodo Downtown, a famous Peruvian nightclub immensely popular among the LGTBIQ community as the Covid-19 pandemic erupted in the South American nation.

The club has now converted into a convenience store with the clients occasionally helped by a staff of drag queens. EFE-EPA