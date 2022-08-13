A handout photograph released by the Peruvian president's office on 12 August 2022 shows President Pedro Castillo speaking during an event to hand over public housing in Bellavista, Peru. EFE-EPA/PERUVIAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The legal team of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Friday continued his legal defense in one of the six corruption and mismanagement probes launched against the leader, who visited his northern bastion of the San Martin department to mobilize supporters amid the crisis.

During Friday's hearing, Castillo's lawyer Benji Espinoza urged Juan Carlos Checkley, a judge of the first instance Supreme Court, to quash former interior minister Mariano Gonzalez's obstruction of justice complaint against the president.