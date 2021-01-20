A 14 December 2020 photo of actress and cannabis activist Francesca Brivio while she shows holds a cannabis bud during an interview with Efe in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Luis Angel Gonzales

Obtaining unfettered access to medical marijuana and the legal right to grow the plant are key concerns of patients with chronic ailments in Peru, where a lawmaker's frank talk about his recreational cannabis use has reignited debate about that nation's drug policies.

Cannabis has been legalized for therapeutic purposes in that Andean nation since 2017, but in practice it is only distributed to laboratories, none of which have a license to grow the plant, and is sold directly to the public at just three pharmacies in Lima.