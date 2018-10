Peruvian lawmaker Kenji Fujimori, the son of former President Alberto Fujimori, attends a session of Congress in Lima on June 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

A supporter of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori waits outside the Lima hospital where the ex-leader was admitted on Oct. 3, 2018, before an arrest warrant could be executed against him to return him to prison, his December 2017 pardon having been nullified by the country's high court. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori on Wednesday was taken to a Lima hospital by an ambulance shortly before authorities could executed a capture order against him with an eye toward returning him to prison after the pardon he was granted in December was overturned by the country's high court.

Fujimori had been serving a 25-year sentence in a Lima prison since 2009 after being convicted of crimes against humanity during his 1990-2000 administration.