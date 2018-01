Peruvian former President Alberto Fujimori (C) (1990-2000) accompanied by his son, Kenji (R), leaves the Centenario de Lima clinic, in which he was hospitalized for 12 days and after having been pardoned by the president, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, in Lima, Peru, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA/STRINGER

Peruvian former President Alberto Fujimori (C) (1990-2000) accompanied by his son, Kenji (R), leaves the Centenario de Lima clinic, in which he was hospitalized for 12 days and after having been pardoned by the president, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, in Lima, Peru, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA/STRINGER

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori on Thursday left the Centennial Clinic in Lima, where he had been hospitalized for 12 days after having been granted a pardon by the current president in December.

Fujimori left the clinic, located in the district of Pueblo Libre, in a wheelchair and was accompanied by his youngest son Kenji Fujimori and his colleagues.