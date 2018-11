Peruvian journalists gather outside the residence of the Uruguayan ambassador in Lima on Sunday, Nov. 18. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Critics of Peruvian former President Alan Garcia hold up the national flag outside the Uruguayan Embassy in Lima on Sunday, Nov. 18. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Former President Alan Garcia, who is under investigation in a major corruption case, has asked Uruguay for political asylum, the Peruvian foreign ministry said Sunday.

Uruguayan Ambassador Carlos Alejandro Barros notified the Peruvian government that Garcia came to the embassy in Lima Saturday night to request asylum, the ministry said in a statement.