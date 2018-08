Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (R) and Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio (L) shake hands during their meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY / POOL

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (R) and Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio (L) converse during their meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY / POOL

Peru's foreign affairs minister Monday began his official visit to China by meeting with the Chinese vice president, with both emphasizing the longstanding ties between the two countries.

In the meeting, hosted at the Zhongnanhai Purple Light Pavilion, the headquarters of China's central government, Wang Qishan said that both countries have always maintained a strong bond based on the 400-year presence of the Chinese community in Peru.