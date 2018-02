(FILE) Peruvian former President Alberto Fujimori is wheeled out of a clinic in Lima on Jan. 4, 2018. EFE/Stringer

The pardon that allowed disgraced former President Alberto Fujimori to walk out of prison last December does not shield him from prosecution for the torture and murder of six people in 1992, a Peruvian court ruled Monday.

Judges accepted a motion brought by families of the victims of what is known as the Pativilca massacre.