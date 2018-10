Journalists film the exterior of the Lima hospital where former President Alberto Fujimori remains hospitalized on 04 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Supporters of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori on Oct. 4, 2018, display a large poster bearing his photograph outside the Lima hospital where he was admitted on Oct. 3, shortly after it was announced that his pardon had been annulled. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

The Peruvian government on Thursday activated police procedures to arrest and return to prison disgraced former President Alberto Fujimori, who - from a Lima hospital - asked authorities "not to kill me" by putting him behind bars again after a judge annulled the pardon granted to him in December.

A gaunt Fujimori posted a video on his Twitter account in which, in a halting voice, he says that if he returns to prison his heart "isn't going to take it."