Supporters of Peruvian late former President Alan Garcia accompany the cortege carrying his body to a cemetery in Lima on Friday, April 19. EFE-EPA/ Eduardo Cavero

Peruvian former President Alan Garcia wrote a note before taking his own life to avoid prosecution on corruption charges, his daughter revealed ahead of his funeral here Friday.

"I have seen others in handcuffs, preserving their miserable existence, but Alan Garcia has no reason to suffer those injustices and circuses, so I leave to my children the dignity of my decisions, to my comrades a sign of pride, and my body as a demonstration of my contempt for my adversaries," Luciana Garcia Nores said, reading aloud from her father's note.