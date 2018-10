Supporters of Keiko Fujimori, leader of Peru's main opposition Fuerza Popular party, protest outside the police department in Lima, Peru, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Police stand guard outside the headquarters of the police department after Keiko Fujimori, leader of Peru's main opposition Fuerza Popular party, was arrested in Lima, Peru, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

File photo showing Keiko Fujimori (C), daughter of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, while she speaks to reporters in Lima, Peru, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Keiko Fujimori, leader of Peru's main opposition Fuerza Popular, was arrested here Wednesday at a court hearing where she was due to testify in a money laundering case.

Footage from television outlet Canal N showed how Keiko was arrested after arriving at the court to be questioned by Judge Richard Concepcion Carhuancho along with her husband, US citizen Mark Vito, who was not placed under arrest.