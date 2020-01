Keiko Fujimori Higuchi leaves her home for the courthouse to hear the decision of Judge Victor Zúñiga Urday from the Fourth National Preparatory Investigation Court of the Superior Specialized Court in Organized Crime and Corruption of Officials, who will decide whether to accept or reject the request for 18 months and two days of preventive detention requested by Public Prosecutor José Domingo Pérez for alleged money laundering and obstruction of justice, in San Borja, Peru, 28 January 2020. EFE/JUAN PONCE VALENZUELA

The leader of Peru’s opposition Popular Force party Keiko Fujimori will return to pretrial detention for 15 months after a court found Tuesday that she posed a flight risk.

Fujimori had already served more than a year in jail between 2018 and 2019 at the request of prosecutor José Domingo Pérez – who is investigating money laundering and illegal campaign financing accusations against her – but was released under a Constitutional Court order. EFE-EPA