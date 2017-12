In this image from Peru's Agencia Andina, supporters of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori display signs outside the Lima hospital where he was taken from his prison cell to be treated for blood pressure problems. President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski gave Fujimori, who governed from 1990-2000, a full humanitarian pardon on Dec. 24, 2017. EFE/Editorial Use Only

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Sunday granted a full humanitarian pardon to imprisoned former President Alberto Fujimori, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for corruption and human rights violations, according to an official statement.

Kuczynski granted the pardon for the 79-year-old Fujimori, who governed Peru from 1990-2000, after the latter was taken from his prison cell to a private hospital on the weekend to be treated for blood pressure problems.