Rodolfo Guzmán, chef of Borago receives the award for the best restaurant in Colombia, during a gala in Bogota, Colombia, 30 October 2018. EPA- EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Leonor Espinosa (R) receives the award for the best restaurant in Colombia, during a gala in Bogota, Colombia, 30 October 2018. EPA- EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Peruvian restaurant Maido has been voted the top eatery on the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2018, marking the second year in a row that the Lima establishment has won the honor.

The award was handed out at a gala in Bogota on Tuesday.