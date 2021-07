Peruvian President-elect Pedro Castillo and his wife arrive for the inauguration in Lima on Wednesday, 28 July 2021. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

The Peruvian government provided this photo of congressional speaker Maria del Carmen Alva (L) administering the oath of office to Pedro Castillo during the presidential inauguration in Lima on Wednesday, 28 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Presidency of Peru HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Peruvian government provided this photo of new President Pedro Castillo speaking during the inauguration ceremony in Lima on Wednesday, 28 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Presidency of Peru HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pedro Castillo took the opportunity Wednesday of his first speech as president of Peru to say that he will ask lawmakers to pass a bill allowing the convening of a constituent assembly to craft a new constitution for the Andean nation.

"We hope it can be approved and ratified in a referendum," he said before Congress hours after taking the oath of office.