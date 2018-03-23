The aim of the new Peruvian government will be to restore public confidence in institutions and stabilize the economy, Martin Vizcarra said here Friday in his first words as president following the sudden resignation of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

"Our economic project will take Peru along the path of credibility and stability," he told Congress after taking the oath of office, adding that his administration will "hold on to what is working well, modify what can be improved and undertake what has not been done so far."