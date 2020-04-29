View of the Miguel Castro prison during a riot that broke out due to lack of resources to avoid the spread of COVID-19, east of Lima, Peru, 27 April 2020 (Issued 28 April 2020). EPA-EFE/Sergi Rugrand

Prisoners' relatives protest in front of the Miguel Castro Castro prison during a riot that broke out due to lack of resources to avoid the spread of COVID-19, east of Lima, Peru, 27 April 2020 (Issued 28 April 2020). EPA-EFE/Sergi Rugrand

With the health system overwhelmed in some regions, Peru has opened a new front in its fight against COVID-19 by registering a large concentration of infections in its overcrowded prisons, sparking a wave of violent riots to demand medicine and freedom.

So far at least 21 prisoners have been killed by COVID-19 and some 650 infected, and among prison officials there are at least seven deaths, including the director of Trujillo prison, and some 180 infected. Nationwide, there are already 854 deaths and 31,190 cases. EFE-EPA