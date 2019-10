Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra (C) poses with his new Cabinet following their swearing-in at Government Palace in Lima on Thursday, Oct. 3 EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra (L) administers the oath of office to new Economy Minister Maria Antonieta Alva at Government Palace in Lima on Thursday, Oct. 3. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

A Harvard-trained female economist and an opera singer-turned politician are the most noteworthy new faces in the Cabinet installed Thursday by Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra in the wake of his decision to dissolve the opposition-controlled Congress and schedule new elections.

Maria Antonieta Alva, 34, becomes Peru's youngest economy minister, while 57-year-old Francisco Petrozzi takes charge of the culture ministry.