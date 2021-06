Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori speaks during a press conference at the Press Center of the Fuerza Popular party in Lima, Peru, 06 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JOHN REYES

Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo talks to his supporters as he learns the results of the exit polls, in Tacabamba, Peru, 06 June 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Peru on Sunday closed out its most polarized electoral contest in its democratic history with a result margin so narrow that a winner between Pedro Castillo (left) and Keiko Fujimori (right) cannot yet be announced, paving way for a long and stormy vote count that could last several days.

Castillo occupies the lead with 50.2 percent compared to 49.8 percent of his rival, according to a quick count by pollster Ipsos, with a 1 percent margin of error.