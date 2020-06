A 28 May 2020 photo of sex workers waiting for a food ration provided by the Miluska Life and Dignity Sex Workers' Association in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Sergi Rugrand

A 28 May 2020 photo of members of the Miluska Life and Dignity Sex Workers' Association serving food rations to sex workers in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Sergi Rugrand

Either dodge stay-at-home orders and seek out customers on the street or go without the money needed for food, medicine and rent. That is the crossroads faced by sex workers in Peru's capital, who have been compelled to ask for handouts and prepare communal pots of food to evade hunger.

International Sex Workers Day is being observed on Tuesday in recognition of the exploitation and marginalization often suffered by these individuals.