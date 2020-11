An 01 November 2020 photo of the entrance to a souvenir shop in the historic center of the southern Peruvian tourist city of Cuzco during the coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A couple walks in Plaza de Armas, the main square of the southern Peruvian tourist city of Cuzco, on 01 November 2020 during the coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A man walks in a virtually empty Plaza de Armas, the main square of the southern Peruvian tourist city of Cuzco, on 02 November 2020 during the coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

The coronavirus pandemic has exacted a heavy toll on Cuzco, the gateway to the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu and Peru's tourism capital, where deserted streets, empty restaurants and closed stores are a testament to Covid-19's devastating economic impact.

But a light is now visible at the end of a dark tunnel in that southern highland city, which endured one of the country's longest lockdowns and now is trying to adapt and bring back international tourism under strict biosafety protocols.