Photograph showing (from left) Peruvian Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva, President Martin Vizcarra and Energy and Mines Minister Francisco Ismodes during the cabinet's first meeting with the foreign press in Lima, Peru, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Photograph showing Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra speaking during his first meeting with the foreign press in Lima, Peru, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Tuesday said that his administration will abide by any ruling reached by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights regarding the pardon granted to disgraced former head of state Alberto Fujimori.

While Vizcarra declined to speculate on the possible contents of the ruling during a meeting with the foreign press in Lima, he did say that his government's position is to "observe the Constitution, as well as local and international laws."