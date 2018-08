Photograph showing dozens of Venezuelan immigrants waiting in line to obtain a residence permit outside of the country's migratory authority in Lima, Peru, Aug 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

The Venezuelan Union in Peru on Monday handed a letter to the Peruvian government seeking exceptions to a forthcoming requirement that people entering Peru from Venezuela have passports.

In the letter addressed to Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio, the group requested that children, the elderly, pregnant women and chronically ill people who do not have a passport be allowed to enter the country for "strictly humanitarian reasons."