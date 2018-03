Photograph provided by Peru's Congress of the Republic showing legislators during President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's impeachment debate in Lima, Peru, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE /Peruvian Congress

Peru's Congress on Thursday voted to debate the impeachment motion of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for his alleged ties to Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which has admitted paying millions of dollars in bribes to Peruvian politicians.

Lawmakers voted 87-15 in favor of the impeachment motion, with 15 abstentions.