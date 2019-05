Peruvian former President Ollanta Humala and his wife, Nadine Heredia, are released from preventive detention in Lima on April 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias/File

Peruvian former President Ollanta Humala and his wife, Nadine Heredia, were charged Tuesday with money laundering in connection with the receipt of illegal campaign contributions from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Prosecutor German Juarez presented the 1,500-page indictment before a national court in Lima.