Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio (2-L) meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (R) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG / POOL

Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio (L) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (R) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG / POOL

Peru's Minister of Foreign Affairs during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Tuesday underlined his country's commitment to free trade and anti-protectionism measures.

At the meeting between Nestor Popolizio and Wang Yi held at the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, Popolizio said that the two nations agreed on defending free trade and multilateralism at a time of growing protectionism and unilateralism.