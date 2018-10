Undated file photo showing former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, who governed from 1990-2000, but went to prison in 2009 after being convicted of crimes against humanity, only to be pardoned in December 2017. EFE/File

A chamber of Peru's Supreme Court on Wednesday revoked the pardon granted last year to disgraced former President Alberto Fujimori and ordered his return to prison.

Judge Hugo Nuñez Julca considered there to be a valid basis for a civil request to nullify the humanitarian pardon Fujimori received on Dec. 24, 2017, the court said on Twitter.