Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori (R) and husband Mark Vito (L) at the National Criminal Court as they await the reading a judge's ruling ordering her held in preventive custody pending trial, in Lima, Peru, 31 October 2018. EFE/STR

Photo provided by Peru's judicial branch showing opposition leader Keiko Fujimori (c) at the National Criminal Court in Lima on Oct. 31, 2018, hearing a judge's ruling ordering her held in preventive custody pending trial. EFE-EPA/Peruvian Judicial Branch/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Peruvian judge ordered opposition leader Keiko Fujimori held in prison for up to 36 months pending trial in a case involving allegations that she accepted illegal campaign contributions in her 2011 presidential run.

The prosecution presented considerable evidence that Fujimori wittingly accepted $1 million in illegal donations from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, Judge Richard Concepcion Carhuancho said.