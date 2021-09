The leader and founder of the Shining Path terrorist group, Abimael Guzman, attends a hearing at the Callao Naval Base, Peru, 05 November 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/Paolo Aguilar

Founder of the terrorist group Sendero Luminoso, Abimael Guzman (L) as he arrives at a hearing at the Naval Base of Callao in Lima, Peru, 27 June 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Arias

The leader and founder of the Shining Path terrorist group, Abimael Guzman, attends a hearing at the Callao Naval Base, Peru, 19 December 2014 (reissued 11 September 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/Paolo Aguilar

Peru’s Justice and Human Rights Minister requested Monday that the Attorney General's Office order the cremation of the leader and founder of the Shining Path guerrilla group, Abimael Guzmán.

After 29 years in jail, Guzmán died on Saturday of health complications in a military hospital aged 86.