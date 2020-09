Doctors in Peru, which has the world's highest mortality rate from coronavirus and is sixth in the number of cases, launched a 48-hour strike on Tuesday to protest working conditions and the government's handling of the pandemic.

The walkout, which follows a similar show of force last month, comes amid a decline in new Covid-19 deaths and infections, though that trend is of little consolation to the loved ones of the 199 Peruvian medical professionals who have died of the virus.