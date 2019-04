Photo taken from a video provided by Peruvian officials on April 22, 2019, showing former President Alan Garcia in his home in Lima speaking with police - who had arrived to arrest him - a few moments before he committed suicide on April 17. EFE-EPA/ Official Peruvian Sources/Best Quality Available/ Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Peruvian Interior Minister Carlos Moran on Monday rejected questions about the way in which police tried to arrest late President Alan Garcia and said that there was no "police negligence or abuse" in the operation.

"We, as a government, have to emphasize that there was no police negligence or abuse, but rather that a protocol established in law ... and a judicial ruling were rigorously complied with," Moran told reporters.