A Peruvian police officer questions a Venezuelan migrant who entered the country illegally from Ecuador near Aguas Verdes, Peru, on 18 May 2022. EFE/Aldair Mejia

The fruitless fight of the police against criminal gangs on Peru-Ecuador border

Peruvian police striving to stop the trafficking of migrants, drugs, and guns from neighboring Ecuador across the Zarumilla River live with the reality that the progress they make in daylight will likely evaporate after dark.

A team of seven officers make their way by truck to one of the spots favored by the gangs who specialize in the lucrative business of smuggling Venezuelan migrants into Peru.