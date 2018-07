A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Peru shows President Martin Vizcarra delivering a speech in the Palace of Government in Lima, Peru, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Valle

President Martin Vizcarra announced here Wednesday plans to overhaul Peru's judiciary in response to the release of several recordings showing influence-peddling and other misconduct by judges.

In a speech at the Palace of Government in Lima, Vizcarra said that a commission of "honorable experts" would be created, tasked with drafting a bill to be presented in Congress on July 28, Peru's independence day.