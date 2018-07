Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra (c) attends the civic-military parade on the occasion of the 197th anniversary of the Independence of Peru, in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2018. EFE/German Falcon

Groups of typical Peruvian dancers participate during the civic-military parade on the occasion of the 197th anniversary of the Independence of Peru, in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2018. EFE/German Falcon

An ensemble of percussionists participates in the civic-military parade on the occasion of the 197th anniversary of the Independence of Peru, in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2018. EFE/German Falcon

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Sunday viewed the civilian and military parade on the occasion of the country's 197th independence day celebrations in Lima, an event in which invited delegations from several countries also participated.

Vizcarra attended the parade with his family, who viewed the passage of folklore groups assembled by the Culture Ministry to open the event amid a festive atmosphere.