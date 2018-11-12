Spain's King Felipe VI (2-L) and Queen Letizia (L) and Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra (2-R) and his wife, Maribel Diaz (R), pose for photographers after signing a cooperation agreement at the Presidential Palace in Lima, Peru, 12 November 2018. EFE-EPA/ Lavandeira Jr

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra and his wife, Maribel Diaz, on Monday welcomed the Spanish monarchs at an official ceremony at the Government Palace in Lima, where the two heads of state were to hold a meeting and preside at the signing of bilateral accords.

King Felipe VI arrived in Lima on Monday morning from Paris after participating in the international ceremony commemorating the World War I Armistice and attending a luncheon offered at Elysee Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron, while Queen Letizia had arrived in the Peruvian capital a few hours earlier on a commercial flight from Madrid.