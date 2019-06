Peruvian Jorge Rafael Gamarra (C) is escorted by court officer for his verdict trial at Denpasar district court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, June 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Peruvian Jorge Rafael Gamarra (R) listen to his interpreter during his verdict trial at Denpasar district court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, June 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Peruvian Jorge Rafael Gamarra (L) is escorted by court officer for his verdict trial at Denpasar district court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, June 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

An Indonesian court on the island of Bali has on Tuesday sentenced a Peruvian citizen to 10 years in prison for smuggling 1.7 kilograms (around 3.7 pounds) of cocaine.

A panel of three judges in the provincial capital of Bali, Denpasar, ruled that 44-year-old Jorge Rafael Albornoz Gamarra, a carpenter by profession, must also pay a financial penalty of a billion Rupiahs (some $71,000) or remain another four months in prison, an epa-efe photographer said.