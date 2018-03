Security guards prohibiting photography at the entrance to the Tokyo Detention Center, a prison where executions are carried out in the basement death chamber, located in eastern Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 13, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

A Japanese court on Friday sentenced to death the Peruvian Jonathan Nakada for murdering six people in the town of Kumagaya, about 60 kilometers northwest of Tokyo, in September 2015.

Younger brother of Peru's most prolific serial murderer, Nakada, 32, was sentenced to die for robbery and murder, according to the District Court of Saitama, north of Tokyo.