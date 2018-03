Photo provided by the Chilean navy showing marines searching Peruvian fishing boat Coptus Marino, near the town of Tocopilla, Chile, March 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armada de Chile

Photo provided by the Chilean navy showing marines moments before boarding Peruvian fishing boat Coptus Marino, near the town of Tocopilla, Chile, March 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armada de Chile

A Peruvian fishing boat intercepted in Chile's territorial waters with 4.4 tons of shark in its hold was escorted to the northern port of Arica, the Chilean navy said Tuesday.

The Coptus Marino was intercepted 121 nautical miles northeast of the town of Tocopilla and is the third Peruvian vessel stopped in Chilean waters in the past two weeks, the navy said in a statement.