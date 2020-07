Daniel Manrique (R) and his wife, Carla Magan, paint a portrait of Eustacia Julca, an elderly neighbor who died of Covid-19, on a wall in Lima on Wednesday, 8 July 2020. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

Daniel Manrique poses next to his portrait of Eustacia Julca, an elderly neighbor who died of Covid-19, on San Cristobal Mountain in Lima on Wednesday, 8 July 2020. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

Behind the grim fatality statistics of the coronavirus pandemic are faces, and one Peruvian artist has made it his mission to memorialize the images of the dead in murals.

"Nobody dies in vain," Daniel Manrique told Efe of the project to honor the dead in his neighborhood on the slopes of San Cristobal, the crucifix-topped mountain that is emblematic of Lima.