Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes (c), poses with his counterparts from Ecuador and Peru, respectively - Jose Ayala Lassa (l) and Fernando de Trazegnies Granela (r) - during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Peru-Ecuador peace treaty at Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia on Oct. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves.

Former foreign ministers of Ecuador and Peru met here Tuesday to mark the upcoming 20th anniversary of the pact they signed in Brasilia to resolve a border dispute that went on for nearly 170 years.

"We have proven that in peace everything is possible and that, without it, nothing good is achieved," said Ecuador's Jose Ayala Lasso in the same room at the Brazilian Foreign Ministry where the two nations signed the Global and Definitive Peace Agreement on Oct. 26, 1998.