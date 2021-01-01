Hoping to leave behind the evils of 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed nearly 38,000 lives, Peruvians faithful to the ways of their indigenous ancesters are flocking to this capital's Wishes Fair to cleanse their auras and petition the gods for good fortune in 2021.
Peruvians look to dispel negative energy of pandemic-plagued 2020
Hoping to leave behind the evils of 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed nearly 38,000 lives, Peruvians faithful to the ways of their indigenous ancesters flock to the Wishes Fair in Lima on Wednesday, 30 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Luis Angel Gonzales
