Ballots are distributed in Lima on Dec. 8, 2018, ahead of a Dec. 9 referendum on a political and judicial overhauld. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Ballots are distributed in Lima on Dec. 8, 2018, ahead of a Dec. 9 referendum on a political and judicial overhauld. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Ballots are distributed in Lima on Dec. 8, 2018, ahead of a Dec. 9 referendum on a political and judicial overhauld. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peruvians will vote Sunday on a four-question referendum proposed by President Martin Vizcarra and approved by the opposition-controlled Congress after a tough political battle.

More than 24 million people are set to cast their ballot in the mandatory referendum, which in 15 of the Andean nation's 25 regions will coincide with the second-round of gubernatorial elections.