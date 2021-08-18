Photo provided on Aug. 17, 2021, by the Dynamic Research Center for Marine Ecosystems in High Latitudes (IDEAL) with Chile's Universidad Austral (UACh) showing a portion of the forests of seaweed fed by melting glacial water in Chile's Patagonia region. EFE/Mauricio Palacios/IDEAL/UACh

The forests of algae in Patagonia that British naturalist Charles Darwin described almost 200 years ago remain unchanged since then due to a "perverse" effect of the climate crisis that keeps the ecosystem stable thanks to the cold water melting off nearby glaciers.

The evidence for this has been noted by Chilean geographer Alejandra Mora, who has researched the undersea forests of Macrocystic pyrifera, commonly called "seaweed," which is an amalgam of algae that can measure up to 70 meters (230 feet) from its subaquatic base to the end of the tendrils that extend all the way to the sea surface.