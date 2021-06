An undated handout photo made available by the Cambodian Ministry of Environment shows a male lion pet in a private residence in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, (issued 28 June 2021). EPA-EFE/CAMBODIA MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by the Cambodian Ministry of Environment shows a male lion pet in a private residence in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, (issued 28 June 2021). EPA-EFE/CAMBODIA MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A pet lion has been confiscated from a home in the center of the Cambodian capital after pictures of it circulated on social media, raising alarm.

The animal had been raised from a cub and is now about 18 months old and weighs 70 kilograms, animal rescue NGO Wildlife Alliance, which was involved in the raid along with Cambodian authorities, said on Twitter Sunday night.