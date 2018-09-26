Activists of the 'People for the ethical Treatment of Animals' (PeTA) India organization hold placards and paint their body like a chained elephant during a protest near Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, Eastern India, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Animal rights activists in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Wednesday posed as chained elephants to protest abuses against the animals which are widely used to entertain tourists across the country.

The India chapter of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had said on Tuesday that one of its activists would dress as an elephant and crouch in a kraal and would be mercilessly "beaten" by a "mahout" (elephant handler) to draw attention to the way the pachyderms are routinely mistreated by their trainers.